Golden Nugget casino in Lake Charles has a reopening date

The casino, owned by billionaire Tilman Fertitta, announced its hotel, pool, and restaurants will reopen on Friday at 4 p.m.
The casino floor will reopen Monday, May 18.
"We have anxiously awaited this reopening and look forward to welcoming the Lake Charles and surrounding communities back to our hotel and casino," said Fertitta, who is also the CEO of Golden Nugget Casinos, owner of the Houston Rockets and Landry's, Inc.
Fertitta explained his company will also be following all CDC and state guidelines to maintain a safe environment while getting employees back to work.
Some of the restaurants that will be reopening include Landry's Seafood House, Vic & Anthony's, Saltgrass Steak House and Bills Bar & Burger.
If you're ready to take a refreshing dip, the H20 Pool, Lazy River, and private beach are among some of the other amenities that will be available.
Gerry Del Prete, Senior Vice President of Gaming Operations, said the casino has worked with gaming regulators and public health officials for weeks to prepare for the reopening.
For those ready for tee time, the Golden Nugget's 7,000 - yard golf course is open Wednesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
You can make hotel reservations on the Golden Nugget website.
