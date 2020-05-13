Arts & Entertainment

Golden Nugget casino in Lake Charles has a reopening date

LAKE CHARLES, Louisiana (KTRK) -- If you're ready for a vacation, but don't want to venture too far, Golden Nugget Lake Charles will soon be happy to have you.

The casino, owned by billionaire Tilman Fertitta, announced its hotel, pool, and restaurants will reopen on Friday at 4 p.m.

The casino floor will reopen Monday, May 18.

"We have anxiously awaited this reopening and look forward to welcoming the Lake Charles and surrounding communities back to our hotel and casino," said Fertitta, who is also the CEO of Golden Nugget Casinos, owner of the Houston Rockets and Landry's, Inc.

Fertitta explained his company will also be following all CDC and state guidelines to maintain a safe environment while getting employees back to work.

Some of the restaurants that will be reopening include Landry's Seafood House, Vic & Anthony's, Saltgrass Steak House and Bills Bar & Burger.

RELATED: All Landry's restaurants in Texas to reopen dining rooms Friday

If you're ready to take a refreshing dip, the H20 Pool, Lazy River, and private beach are among some of the other amenities that will be available.

Gerry Del Prete, Senior Vice President of Gaming Operations, said the casino has worked with gaming regulators and public health officials for weeks to prepare for the reopening.

For those ready for tee time, the Golden Nugget's 7,000 - yard golf course is open Wednesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can make hotel reservations on the Golden Nugget website.

MORE ON TILMAN FERTITTA

Cool Spaces: Step aboard Tilman Fertitta's luxury mega-yacht

EMBED More News Videos

Cool spaces: The luxury, mega-yacht.



Bill Clinton enjoys Friday night out with Tilman Fertitta in Houston
EMBED More News Videos

The former president was seen chatting with Houston icon Tilman Fertitta on Friday.



"Houston's most eligible bachelors:" Sons of Tilman Fertitta discuss future in Houston
EMBED More News Videos

Are they Houston's most eligible bachelors? Sons of Tilman Fertitta discuss future in Houston

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlouisianacasinosocietyreopen texascoronavirus texastilman fertitta
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rental assistance program enrollment suspended
LIVE: Harris County Judge announces hiring of contact tracers
SPONSORED: Could your allergies be caused by dirty air ducts?
Tito's Vodka donates $1 million for COVID-19 vaccine
How many Texas students aren't showing up for virtual classes?
Popular Louisiana restaurant opening in iconic Houston locale
18 days worth of work finished in 1 weekend on this Kingwood road
Show More
Father killed in gunfight feet away from 10-month-old
Walmart and Sam's Club workers to get 2nd round of cash bonuses
Few showers today, more to come this week
COVID-19 cases by zip codes and county-by-county
GOP senators give Democrats' $3T HEROES Act relief bill a cold shoulder
More TOP STORIES News