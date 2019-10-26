Bill Clinton enjoys Friday night out with Tilman Fertitta in Houston

Former President Bill Clinton was spotted uptown Friday night at the Post Oak Hotel.
He was seen chatting next to Houston icon Tilman Fertitta the same weekend Hillary and Chelsea Clinton were in town promoting their new book, "The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience."
Fertitta's son, Patrick, posted the image on his Instragram account.
REMEMBER WHEN: Former presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton hang out
"Gutsy Women" is set to go on sale on Oct. 1.
Did you see the Clintons in town this weekend? Let us know and share your pictures and video here.