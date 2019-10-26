Society

Bill Clinton enjoys Friday night out with Tilman Fertitta in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You just never know who you'll run into when you're out and about.

Former President Bill Clinton was spotted uptown Friday night at the Post Oak Hotel.

He was seen chatting next to Houston icon Tilman Fertitta the same weekend Hillary and Chelsea Clinton were in town promoting their new book, "The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience."

Fertitta's son, Patrick, posted the image on his Instragram account.



REMEMBER WHEN: Former presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton hang out

"Gutsy Women" is set to go on sale on Oct. 1.

Did you see the Clintons in town this weekend? Let us know and share your pictures and video here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustoncelebritybill clintonhillary rodham clintonchelsea clintonclintonhillary clintontilman fertitta
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HAPPENING NOW: Astros with early Game 4 lead after strong first inning
Texas Southern officer involved in crash while on motorcycle
Woman carjacked in 'bump and rob' near Rice University
Astros fans prepare for chilly Game 4 watch party
'Slender Man' stabbing victim speaks out for first time
NASA administrator wants to reconsider the status of Pluto
Astros' Impossible Dream: Worship leader rewrites familiar anthem
Show More
Heart surgeon's unique collection up for auction
ABC13's Dave Ward speaks at Texas Book Festival
Moody Gardens penguins predict World Series winner
Chilly morning with pleasant weather Sunday afternoon
Houston-area senior home has pile of candy for trick-or-treaters
More TOP STORIES News