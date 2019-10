Bill Clinton enjoys Friday night out with Tilman Fertitta in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You just never know who you'll run into when you're out and about.Former President Bill Clinton was spotted uptown Friday night at the Post Oak Hotel.He was seen chatting next to Houston icon Tilman Fertitta the same weekend Hillary and Chelsea Clinton were in town promoting their new book, "The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience."Fertitta's son, Patrick, posted the image on his Instragram account."Gutsy Women" is set to go on sale on Oct. 1.