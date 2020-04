All Landry's restaurants in Texas to reopen dining rooms Friday

Babin's Seafood

Bloom & Bee

Bouchee Patisserie

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Brickhouse Tavern + Tap

Brenner's on the Bayou

Brenner's Steakhouse

Cadillac Bar

Chick-fil-a Express in Galveston

Craft F&B

Del Frisco's Double Eagle

Del Frisco's Grille

Downtown Houston and Kemah Aquariums (Restaurant only and Aquarium Exhibit. No amusement rides.)

Fish Tales

Fisherman's Wharf

Flying Dutchman

Grotto

Grotto Downtown

Houlihan's

iIHOP in Galveston

Joe's Crab Shack

Kemah Boardwalk (Restaurants and retail only. No amusement rides.)

La Griglia

Landry's Seafood House

Mastro's Steakhouse

Morton's The Steakhouse

Morton's Grille

McCormick & Schmick's

The Oceanaire Seafood Room

The Palm

Pizza Oven

Rainforest Café

San Luis Steakhouse

Saltgrass Steak House

Sweet Scoops in Kemah

Vic & Anthony's

Willie G's

A lot of the places that have shut down throughout Texas are set to conditionally reopen on Friday, and among them are the more than the 130 restaurants under the Landry's umbrella, many of which are located in Houston, Kemah and Galveston.The company owned by billionaire Tilman Fertitta plans to open its dining rooms under stricter guidelines, including the 25 percent capacity limit advised by Gov. Greg Abbott.According to the company, its workers will be screened everyday. Anyone with a temperature of 100 or more, or who experiences flu-like symptoms, will be required to stay home until they are symptom free, without the use of medication, for 72 hours before returning.Landry's workers will be allowed to wear a face mask and/or at the request of a guest, the company said.Of social distancing, restaurants will have spaced seated tables, and signs will be posted to encourage further practices in the entry area and restrooms.There will also be disposable and "no-touch" menu options, Landry's adds, and the company assured things like door handles, handrails and other "high touchpoint areas" will be cleansed and sanitized regularly and daily.The state's decision to conditionally reopen traditionally crowded establishments comes after Fertitta's company furloughed 40,000 workers across the country during the pandemic. It's not immediately known how many of those workers will be able to return to restaurants in states that are allowing reopenings.Here are the restaurants that will be opening dining rooms come Friday: