$10,000 needed for 4-year-old heart's surgery stolen from family van

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A GoFundMe page has been set up after thieves broke into a 4-year-old boy's family's van and stole not only a laptop but the money that would be used to pay for his heart surgery.

Gabriel was diagnosed with hypoplastic left heart syndrome and needs help paying for his third open-heart surgery.

Gabriel's parents saved upwards of $10,000 to pay for his open-heart surgery at Texas Children's Hospital and their travel expenses from Arkansas to Texas. Unfortunately, thieves stole the families' savings and a laptop from a small safe hidden in their van.

His family started a GoFundMe account to help cover Gabriel's surgery and living expenses while they are in the Houston area.

For more information or to donate, visit gofundme.com.
