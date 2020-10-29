halloween

The must-see spot in Houston that happens to be a cemetery

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Glenwood Cemetery, located at 2525 Washington Avenue, has grown exponentially since its formation in 1871.

Originally known as Houston Cemetery Company, Glenwood Cemetery has become more than a burial ground.

"We're an 88-acre park that happens to have people buried in it," said executive director Richard Ambrus.

Glenwood Cemetery serves as the final resting place for Howard Hughes, Gene Tierney, Denton Cooley, Bob McNair, and other notable Houstonians. It also serves as a refuge for individuals looking to explore nature, search for solitude, or work on a variety of creative endeavors.

The cemetery is a popular spot for people looking to walk, picnic, take photos, and more.

"A lot of that has to do with the peace and serenity we advocate here," said Ambrus.

Ambrus says they expect Glenwood to have room for burials for at least the next 60 years, and pricing can range from $8500 to more than $50 thousand, depending on location.

"We have a lake that overlooks the City of Houston," explained Ambrus. "That's one of our more expensive areas."

Glenwood also hopes to break ground on a new welcoming center in the coming months, which is being funded through the Glenwood Cemetery Foundation. The space will provide a place to gather following funerals, in addition to a library and education center.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonhalloweencemeterytourism
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HALLOWEEN
'Live's Best Halloween Show Ever: Almost As Scary As Real Life' airs Friday
See Heidi Klum's iconic Halloween costumes over the years
Reebok releasing 'Ghostbusters' sneakers on Halloween
Richmond woman adds to pole-dancing display
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Memorial service for fallen HPD sergeant underway
ExxonMobil to lay off 1,900 jobs, mostly at Houston offices
Houston woman shares terrifying video of man pointing gun at her
Cold wind blows into Houston today
Train derailment forces evacuations in southeast Texas
Second stockpile surge? Grocery stores prep as COVID cases spike
Experts looking into COVID-19 baby boom among certain areas
Show More
$1 million worth of stolen goods found in Katy home
Popular weight loss app has more than 1,200 complaints
Richmond woman adds to pole-dancing display
Married couple has dueling presidential election yard signs
Woman killed after more than 20 bullets were fired in drive-by
More TOP STORIES News