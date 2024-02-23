Cookie turf war? Girl Scout booth booted from its usual spot at Towne Lake Center in Cypress

A Girl Scout cookie booth was booted from its usual spot at Towne Lake Center in Cypress for being too close to Crumbl Cookies.

A Girl Scout cookie booth was booted from its usual spot at Towne Lake Center in Cypress for being too close to Crumbl Cookies.

A Girl Scout cookie booth was booted from its usual spot at Towne Lake Center in Cypress for being too close to Crumbl Cookies.

A Girl Scout cookie booth was booted from its usual spot at Towne Lake Center in Cypress for being too close to Crumbl Cookies.

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- The cookie wars have begun! A Girl Scout troop in Cypress is having to move its cookie booth and it's all because of competition with a major national company.

In previous years, the scouts have had cookie booths at the Towne Lake Center in Cypress.

But, this year, they've moved out of the shopping center.

The problem is that there is now another store there- Crumbl Cookies. And the franchise is very close to where the scouts used to set up.

According to the Towne Lake Center, it's common for tenants to have clauses in their leases that keep others from selling products that directly compete with their business.

The center's marketing manager goes on to say that the center wholeheartedly supports Girl Scouts.

But they still can't sell cookies on their property.

ABC13 reached out to the Girl Scout council and were told there was no disagreement.

Those Girl Scouts are always keeping it polite.

You can view Girl Scout stand locations here.

For more on this story, follow Rosie Nguyen on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.