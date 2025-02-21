2025 is the last year to get this Girl Scout cookie flavor in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- It's officially the best time of the year -- Girl Scout cookies season has arrived.

Now through March 23, enterprising kids have already started hawking delicious treats online, with booths scheduled to pop up around Houston beginning Friday, February 14. Nothing says "be my Valentine" like a last-minute purchase of Thin Mints for your sweetheart from a booth in front of a grocery. (Jokes aside, no one would be mad about receiving a box of Girl Scout cookies for Valentine's Day.).

If you are buying for someone else but don't know their favorite flavor, you can't go wrong with what the Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council (GSSJC) say are the top three desired cookies: Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, and Lemonades.

Fans of ToastYays!, the French toast-inspired cookie dipped in icing, will want to invest in more boxes this year as the organization says farewell to the retiring flavor.

