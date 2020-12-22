Toll road deputies patrolling in 'ghost cars'

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- This holiday, the Harris County Toll Road Authority Incident Management team and Harris County constables are especially targeting impaired and aggressive drivers, and you might not even be able to spot them.
They will be using so-called "ghost vehicles." They are the subtly marked patrol cars that look like regular cars from a distance.
The campaign lasts through Jan. 3.
In 2019, there were more than 24,000 alcohol-related crashes in Texas. According to reports, drunk driving crashes and resulting injuries or deaths occur at a higher rate during the holiday periods.
As for other issues on the road, there's been an increase in speeding tickets since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
From the data Action 13 collected from the city of Houston, there have been more tickets issued to drivers whose speeds exceed 100 miles per hour, many of whom have been pulled over in HOV lanes.
For automotive help from HCTRA's Motorist Assistance Program, call 281-584-7500.
