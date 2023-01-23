Judge to rule if murder charges against disgraced former HPD officer Gerald Goines should be tossed

The attorneys for the lead officer in the 2019 deadly botched raid argue the murder charges should be tossed, and if not, there should be a change of venue for the trial.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A judge is expected to rule this week on whether murder charges against a former Houston police officer will be tossed out.

Gerald Goines was the lead officer in the botched Harding Street drug raid. Rhogena Nicholas and Dennis Tuttle were shot and killed in their home during that raid in January 2019. Goines was charged with murder -- accused of lying to obtain a no-knock warrant in the case.

SEE ALSO: Disgraced officer in court as man he arrested 32 years ago continues to fight for his innocence

His attorneys argue the murder charges should be tossed out. If not, they believe there should be a change of venue for the trial.

"We're entitled to know exactly what we're dealing with in terms of an accusation so we can have the opportunity to have a fair fight in a court of law, so that's what we're asking the court to consider," Nicole DeBorde, one of the attorneys representing Goines, said last week. "And we appreciate the court's consideration on these very important issues."

RELATED: Ex-HPD officer tied to deadly raid may have presented false evidence, convicting 69 people

The judge is expected to rule on the motions Tuesday.

It is unclear exactly how many cases that Goines touched during his long career at HPD are currently under review or appeal. ABC13 has already interviewed several people declared innocent since the Harding Street raid in 2019.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: The Harding Street raid and the fallout