Mayor Sylvester Turner speaks on Tuesday's protest for George Floyd

ABC13 caught up with Mayor Sylvester Turner before Houstonians took on the big march to protest the death of George Floyd on Tuesday.Trae Tha Truth and Bun B advertised and organized a peaceful protest that started at Discovery Green and ended at City Hall.When asked if he was concerned that the city could see the same violence as other cities have seen in recent riots and protests, Turner said he's spoken with Floyd's family, and they don't want that."This is the home of George Floyd," he said. "They don't want destruction. They don't want looting. They want justice for George and for every other person that's been victimized or killed."