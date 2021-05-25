George Floyd

Friends in Houston's 3rd Ward reflect on year that followed George Floyd's murder

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A year after the killing of George Floyd, ABC13 Photojournalist Francisco Barragan takes you to Cuney Homes in Houston's Third Ward, where George Floyd grew up and attended Yates High School. A friend of Floyd's took a moment to reflect a year after his murder. You can watch the poignant discussion in the video player above.

Houston has embraced the memory of Floyd, the 46-year-old who was killed in Minneapolis under police custody, and how his death has helped shape conversations of race across America.

In addition to several murals visible around the city, Houston now has a park dedicated to Floyd in Third Ward.

"Mr. Floyd changed America." And now a portrait of him and his last words are here to stay as they live on a monument in Third Ward.

