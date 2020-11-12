George Floyd Memorial Foundation partners with Texas A&M-Commerce to create intenship

COMMERCE, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas A&M University-Commerce and the George Floyd Memorial Foundation are starting an internship program in honor of the former Houston resident.
The 'Be His Legacy' internship program is intended for Black men enrolled at the college and will be a two-semester program where students get a hands-on experience through community outreach and educational programs.
The program is for students who are interested in all types of civic engagement, education and justice.
It's the foundation's first internship with the university, which has an estimated enrollment of over 12,000 students.
"His death is something we would reverse if we could," said Floyd's cousin, Shareeduh Tate. "But there's going to be change, and his death isn't going to be in vain."
Floyd, a Black man in handcuffs, died May 25 after then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against Floyd's neck as he said he couldn't breathe. Floyd's death sparked protests in Minneapolis and beyond, and led to a nationwide reckoning on race. All four officers were fired. They are scheduled to stand trial in March.
The internship program is expected to start in January 2021.
To be considered for the program, students must complete an application and interview process. Junior-, senior- and graduate-level members of AAMMP at A&M-Commerce are eligible to apply. Students may contact Jayson.Douglas@tamuc.edu for additional information.
Texas A&M-Commerce is located around 285 miles north of Houston.
