GOING HOME: Funeral services for George Floyd will be held in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The body of George Floyd will be laid to rest in Houston, according to Mayor Sylvester Turner.Turner made the announcement Saturday while asking for peace during a weekend of tense protests and looting."This is our house. This is the same city that George Floyd grew up," Turner said. "And his body will be returning to this city. To his city."Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center in Rosharon posted a flyer on Facebook with a picture of Floyd, stating funeral arrangements are forthcoming.Floyd's family and attorneys have yet to confirm funeral arrangements for the 46-year-old, who died in Minneapolis after an officer kneeled on his neck while handcuffed."The focus needs to be on supporting and uplifting his family. And that's what I want to keep bringing this conversation to. George Floyd. It's not about these other individuals, who won't be a moment. It's about George Floyd, and justice for George Floyd."