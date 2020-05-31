Society

GOING HOME: Funeral services for George Floyd will be held in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The body of George Floyd will be laid to rest in Houston, according to Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Turner made the announcement Saturday while asking for peace during a weekend of tense protests and looting.

"This is our house. This is the same city that George Floyd grew up," Turner said. "And his body will be returning to this city. To his city."

Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center in Rosharon posted a flyer on Facebook with a picture of Floyd, stating funeral arrangements are forthcoming.



Floyd's family and attorneys have yet to confirm funeral arrangements for the 46-year-old, who died in Minneapolis after an officer kneeled on his neck while handcuffed.

"The focus needs to be on supporting and uplifting his family. And that's what I want to keep bringing this conversation to. George Floyd. It's not about these other individuals, who won't be a moment. It's about George Floyd, and justice for George Floyd."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyprotestgeorge floydpolice brutality
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HPD officer struck by fleeing vehicle during East Downtown fight
Hot with a few downpours
Baby among victims shot at SE Houston block party
Protests for George Floyd continue for second day in Houston
H-E-B in Conroe holds makeshift graduation for store employees
PARKING LOT: Massive US-59 closure causing major delays
Gov. Abbott deploys state resources to Texas cities
Show More
Houston leaders call for peace during day 2 of protesting
Mayor asks city to report violence during George Floyd protests
LIFTOFF! SpaceX Falcon 9 leaves the pad at Kennedy Space Center
Family members of George Floyd speak out after protests in Houston
George Floyd, cop charged in his death worked at same nightclub
More TOP STORIES News