Trae Tha Truth organizes Juneteenth 'Ride for Justice' in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston rapper and social activist Trae Tha Truth posted a flyer on his Instagram, inviting the community to come out and celebrate Juneteenth, H-Town style.

Slabs, vehicles, and swangas are expected to start the Peace Ride for Justice at 900 Emancipation Avenue on Friday.



The event starts in Third Ward at 1:30 p.m. and Trae said he's hosting the event in honor of all the victims who have lost their lives.

The ride is happening in the same area where George Floyd once called home just weeks after Houston held his funeral.

