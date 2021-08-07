covid-19

George Bush Presidential Library and Museum to close due to COVID spike in Brazos County

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) -- The George Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station will be closing Sunday until further notice after concerns for the rise in COVID-19 cases, according to the National Archives and Records Administration.

"The National Archives is committed to the health and safety of our visitors and staff," a press release read. "As such, they have made the difficult decision to close the Bush Library and Museum to the public until COVID conditions improve in Brazos County."

Until then, Bush Library staff will be serving the public remotely via email for any records requests, according to the release.

Those who already purchased museum admission tickets will be refunded, according to officials.

While the library and museum will be closed, the Bush Family Gravesite and the Presidential Pond will remain open to visitors.
Restroom facilities and drinking fountains will not be available in those areas.

Park officials said they encourage social distancing and face coverings while on the grounds.
