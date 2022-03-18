bush intercontinental airport

Houston airport flies high as one of world's best, new report says

EMBED <>More Videos

Hidden gem lets you travel around the world without leaving the ground

HOUSTON, Texas -- Not long after being named the best airport in the nation, George Bush Intercontinental has landed yet another honor.

The video featured above is from a previous report.

Houston's gateway to the world comes in at No. 15 in a new ranking of the world's best airports. Personal finance website money.co.uk looked at a number of factors at the world's 50 busiest airports, such as flight delays, parking costs, and availability of restaurants and bars, to come up with its ranking.

Bush ranks fourth for the lowest percentage of flights departing at least 15 minutes late in 2019.

Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelhoustonairport newsbush intercontinental airporttravel tipsfinancehouston culturemapculturemap
BUSH INTERCONTINENTAL AIRPORT
Houston airports warn travelers to arrive early
'Mechanical issue' diverted Houston flight in Austin
Funnel clouds spotted, wind and water damage reported in Houston
Loaded gun found in a carry-on bag at IAH
TOP STORIES
Warrant suggests vendor had inside track on Harris County $10M bid
2 charged in connection with death of human trafficking victim
Woman dies in crash after leaving fight with husband, deputies say
Teen possibly kidnapped in her own car grew up in Houston area
Air quality drops to unhealthy levels due to Texas wildfire smoke
Smoke & haze to start, sunny afternoon
'Dig World' closes abruptly after grand opening
Show More
Iconic Big Woodrow's building in Galleria to be demolished today
WNBA star Brittney Griner well, has seen Russian legal team: source
Human remains found near railroad tracks in NW Houston, HPD says
Houston suburb lands No. 1 ranking in best cities to live in the U.S.
House passes CROWN Act banning race-based hair discrimination
More TOP STORIES News