Houston Airports to relieve travelers with $30 million for restroom upgrades

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston Airports is making a major investment in helping travelers take care of one of their most basic needs. Over the next two years, the agency will invest $30 million in upgrading the bathrooms at George Bush Intercontinental Airport and at William P. Hobby Airport.

The money will be used to upgrade restrooms throughout Hobby and at IAH's Terminals A and D. Houston Airports notes the restrooms at IAH are about 20 years old. Houston Mayor John Whitmire had made the upgrades one of his priorities.

Plans for the renovations include replacing floors, walls, stalls, lighting, sinks, and counters. The new stalls will be larger, with enough room for a carry-on suitcase and a shelf to hold a person's bag, and will better comply with ADA regulations. Even better, occupancy sensors for each stall will mean not having to look for feet when trying to determine if one is available.

Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.