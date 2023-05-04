A Delta flight to Atlanta was delayed while crews worked to shoo away bees stalling a departure at George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Swarm of bees causes 3-hour flight delay for Houston passengers headed to Atlanta

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A flight from Houston to Atlanta was hit with a three-hour delay because of a swarm of bees, according to Delta Airlines.

Photos circulating on Twitter show a large group of bees on the wing of a Delta plane.

One traveler posted about the situation on social media. The video and photos show crews on the ground trying different ways to remove the bees, including blowing exhaust from another vehicle to try and shake them loose.

Finally, the pilot turned on the engines to see if pushing back from the gate would do anything- and it worked!

A statement from Delta said the flight was delayed but eventually went on its way without the extra swarm of passengers.

It's not immediately known what exactly about the steel bird attracted the bees.