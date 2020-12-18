Woman in critical condition after being shot at gas station in north Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was shot at a gas station in north Houston, police say.

It happened in the 1300 block of Crosstimbers near the North Freeway Thursday night.



The Houston Police Department said two groups of people in two separate cars got into some sort of altercation. That's when gunfire was exchanged.

A man drove the woman to the hospital, where she was later sent to the Texas Medical Center. She's in critical condition, according to police.

Detectives are working to find surveillance video. A description of the suspects was not immediately released.

The incident remains under investigation.
