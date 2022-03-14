traffic

2 people hospitalized after crash on Gulf Freeway

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The southbound main lanes are blocked on the Gulf Freeway before the Galveston Causeway Bridge due to car crash, reports show.

Houston TranStar verified the incident at 7:37 p.m. on I-45 at Tiki Island.

An SUV was exiting at Tiki Island when it was hit by another car causing the SUV to roll over, according to Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset.

Trochesset said a man and woman were ejected from the SUV and have been transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. A 3-year-old was inside the flipped SUV and is now safe with relatives with only bruises from the crash.

