2 people hospitalized after crash on Gulf Freeway

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The southbound main lanes are blocked on the Gulf Freeway before the Galveston Causeway Bridge due to car crash, reports show.Houston TranStar verified the incident at 7:37 p.m. on I-45 at Tiki Island.An SUV was exiting at Tiki Island when it was hit by another car causing the SUV to roll over, according to Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset.Trochesset said a man and woman were ejected from the SUV and have been transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. A 3-year-old was inside the flipped SUV and is now safe with relatives with only bruises from the crash.