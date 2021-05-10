drunk driving death

Driver charged after cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash

By David Rodriguez
EMBED <>More Videos

Driver charged after cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police have identified the cyclist who was hit and killed while riding his bike near Ellington Airport on Saturday.

The victim was identified as 61-year-old Hector Saldarriaga.

Those who knew Saldarriaga said he wasn't only an avid cyclist, but a father of three children who are left heartbroken.

Family said he was riding the same route he took weekly for almost his whole life when he was hit by a suspected drunk driver.

Crystal Reyes, 37, is charged with intoxication manslaughter and failure to render aid. Police said she tried to leave the scene but was found about a mile away after she nearly struck Houston officers.

SEE ALSO: Woman accused of fatal hit-and-run involving bicyclist

EMBED More News Videos

The bicyclist died at the scene on Galveston Road near Ellington Airport Saturday morning.



Saldarriaga moved to the Houston area from Colombia at a young age and raised three children who are left heartbroken.

"He was loved by the community, extremely loved by the cycling and motorcycling communities," said his daughter Deijeine Saldarriaga. "He was the kind of guy who would walk into a room and greet everyone with a joke."

Deijeine said she takes some comfort knowing he died while doing what he loved so much. His family created a GoFundMe to help cover additional expenses.

Follow Stefania Okolie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhit and rundrunk driving deathdrunk drivingbikeshit and run accident
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DRUNK DRIVING DEATH
20-year-old DWI suspect charged after fatal crash with woman on I-45
Family honors 20-year-old killed by drunk driver in NW Harris Co.
Suspected drunk driver slams into car stopped at light, killing 1
Crash victim's wife 'livid' accused drunk driver able to bond out
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment charges in Bucks County
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Show More
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
More TOP STORIES News