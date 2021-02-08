Galveston's Restaurant Week is on the menu for the entire month of February

GALVESTON, Texas -- Love is in the air this month, and so is the delicious deal that is Galveston's Restaurant Week. The name's a bit misleading, because this year the beloved tradition is actually happening all February long.More than 40 restaurants are participating, meaning you can try dishes from the island's most popular spots with special prix-fixe breakfast, lunch, and dinner menus.Two- and three-course dinners are priced between $20 and $35, while two-course breakfast, brunch, and lunch options only cost between $10 and $20.