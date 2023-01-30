Galveston police chief on 10-day leave while city investigates raid

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Galveston's police chief Doug Balli is on a 10-day administrative leave as the city investigates a SWAT search that wrecked the wrong house for the wrong suspect.

The city released a statement saying this is tied to the execution of search and arrest warrants at a Galveston home on Avenue O near 53rd Street on Jan. 22.

A homeowner told ABC13 officers caused $5,000 worth of damage when they tore her house apart in search of a murder suspect who had visited her home earlier, but didn't live there.

According to the Galveston Daily News, charges were later dropped against that suspect because a witness falsely identified him.

Now Balli is on leave as the city said it is conducting an internal investigation into his conduct.

Specifically, it's looking at communication failures surrounding the search performed on Jan. 22.

According to the city's website, Balli has more than 26 years of experience in law enforcement.

He was promoted to Galveston police chief in 2018.

Assistant Police Chief Andre Mitchell will serve as acting chief of the department, the city said.

