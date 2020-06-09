Galveston officials cracking down on littering violations

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're visiting Galveston this summer, you'll want to make sure you don't leave trash behind, or you could face a hefty fine.
City officials are cracking down on efforts to punish those who litter starting this weekend.
"There is no excuse or reason for people to leave trash behind on the beach and Seawall, and we're going to do our best to step up enforcement of litter violations," City Manager Brian Maxwell said. "The beaches are there for everyone to enjoy and part of that enjoyment is having a clean natural environment."
Littering is a Class C misdemeanor, and you could be fined up to $500.
As part of their new efforts to enforce littering policies, two law enforcement officers will patrol the Seawall to watch for litter, glass and alcohol consumption violations.
Glass is not allowed on the south side of the Seawall or beach and alcohol consumption is not allowed on most public beaches. Alcohol is permitted in East Beach/Apffel Park, Porretto Beach, and west of 61st Street to 16 Mile Road.
Galveston officials say cigarette butts, plastic bags, Styrofoam cups, and bottles are common items found while cleaning beaches.
Besides being an eyesore to beach goers, officials are concerned about the negative impact litter has on birds and marine life.
In addition to anti-littering laws, the Galveston City Council in 2019 voted on a "leave no trace" ordinance, which allows Park Board cleaning crews to remove any tents or other personal items left on public beaches overnight.
