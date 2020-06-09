Society

Galveston officials cracking down on littering violations

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're visiting Galveston this summer, you'll want to make sure you don't leave trash behind, or you could face a hefty fine.

City officials are cracking down on efforts to punish those who litter starting this weekend.

"There is no excuse or reason for people to leave trash behind on the beach and Seawall, and we're going to do our best to step up enforcement of litter violations," City Manager Brian Maxwell said. "The beaches are there for everyone to enjoy and part of that enjoyment is having a clean natural environment."

Littering is a Class C misdemeanor, and you could be fined up to $500.

As part of their new efforts to enforce littering policies, two law enforcement officers will patrol the Seawall to watch for litter, glass and alcohol consumption violations.

Glass is not allowed on the south side of the Seawall or beach and alcohol consumption is not allowed on most public beaches. Alcohol is permitted in East Beach/Apffel Park, Porretto Beach, and west of 61st Street to 16 Mile Road.

Galveston officials say cigarette butts, plastic bags, Styrofoam cups, and bottles are common items found while cleaning beaches.

Besides being an eyesore to beach goers, officials are concerned about the negative impact litter has on birds and marine life.

In addition to anti-littering laws, the Galveston City Council in 2019 voted on a "leave no trace" ordinance, which allows Park Board cleaning crews to remove any tents or other personal items left on public beaches overnight.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygalvestonbeachestrashgarbagelittering
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family to say final goodbye to George Floyd today
George Floyd honored at hometown viewing
George Floyd to be taken by horse carriage to resting place
HEAT ADVISORY: Houston's heat index could top 111° today
George Floyd: Moments from a memorial that drew thousands
SPONSORED: This shrimp kabob recipe can be made in only 4 steps!
How Houston shows up for George Floyd
Show More
Amber Alert issued for 3-month-old from Gainesville, Texas
Statement shirts and masks worn by mourners at Floyd's viewing
Rally held to stop hiring of former deputy
COVID-19 patients increased after George Floyd protests
As city plans to act, activists want action
More TOP STORIES News