Board accepts resignation of Galveston ISD superintendent after controversial remarks made on women

"But we need a man to push this through." Dr. Jerry Gibson found himself in hot water after he compared women to worker bees during a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Ball High School.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Galveston ISD is searching for a new superintendent after accepting the resignation of Dr. Jerry Gibson.

The move comes after hours of debate among the school board in response to controversial remarks Gibson made about women.

Gibson offered an apology before the Galveston Independent School Board meeting, but it wasn't enough to save his job.

Early Tuesday morning, school board members voted unanimously to accept his resignation.

This comes after Gibson sparked controversy with remarks he made about the role of women in the fight to secure funding for the new Ball High School during a groundbreaking ceremony.

According to a transcript of the comments, recorded by the Galveston County Daily News, Gibson said, "The ladies are the worker bees. They are going to get it done behind the scenes and keep pushing and taking care of the details. Is that right, men? They do their best to make us look good, even though we don't give them much to work with. But we need a man to push this through."

Gibson's last day will be June 30.

"In the interim, though, commencing immediately, he will assume the position of retiring superintendent, where he will provide us special assistance on a day-to-day basis on matters on which we request assistance," GISD School Board President Anthony Brown said.

Gibson had been Galveston ISD's superintendent since 2021. Brown said he will be paid through the end of June and will get a $70,000 severance package.

