Humble ISD officials approve 3% on-average raises for most staff members in FY 2025-26

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Raises for most Humble ISD employees will range between 3%-7% in fiscal year 2025-26, HISD Chief Financial Officer Billy Beattie said during a June 17 meeting.

By the numbers

Trustees approved HISD's budget and compensation plan for FY 2025-26 during the meeting.

According to budget documents, the adopted general fund budget for FY 2025-26 includes $543.6 million in expenses, $543.7 million in revenue and a proposed tax rate of $1.1052 per $100 valuation-the same as FY 2024-25.

Beattie noted teachers with one to two years of experience would receive 3% on-average raises, while teachers with at least three years of experience would receive 7% on-average raises. Most non-teaching staff members will also receive 3% on-average raises.

Additionally, the budget will raise the starting salary for new teachers from $64,350 in FY 2024-25 to $66,000 in FY 2025-26.

Some context

Beattie said most of the funding for the teacher raises is coming through House Bill 2, which includes $2,500 raises for teachers with three to four years of experience and $5,000 raises for teachers with at least five years of experience.

The district will receive nearly $13.9 million in funding in FY 2025-26 to pay for the raises included in HB 2, budget documents show.

When factoring in other allocations, Beattie said the district will receive approximately $52 million in additional state funding through HB 2 in FY 2025-26 and FY 2026-27.

"The 3% (raises) help us make sure that we stay competitive with everybody... and allow us to still have the ability to address these things next year," Beattie said.

What's next

Trustees will consider adopting the proposed tax rate during the board's September meeting.

This article comes from our ABC13 partners at Community Impact Newspapers