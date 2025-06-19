Houston Community College votes to change its name to Houston City College

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Community College will be getting a new name.

On Wednesday night, HCC's Board of Trustees voted to start branding the college as "Houston City College." The vote was 6 to 3.

Those in favor said the change will help better represent the school's addition of baccalaureate degrees in artificial intelligence, robotics, and health care management.

"This is not just about changing a name," Chancellor Margaret Ford Fisher said in a statement. "It is about embracing the institution we have become and signaling the future we are prepared to lead. While the name is changing, HCC's identity and purpose remain the same."

