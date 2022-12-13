Galveston Police Department to release new information in 2019 murder of 66-year-old man

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Galveston Police Department is expected to release new information Tuesday in the March 2019 murder of 66-year-old Melvin Walker, whose case had been classified as a cold case until now.

Galveston police said new information and technology has brought the case closer to justice.

More than three years ago, Walker's body was discovered on a sidewalk by a resident in the 3800 block of Avenue P1/2, but officers didn't believe he was killed there.

According to authorities, they believe someone wrapped his body in household items: a rug and plastic.

Officials at the time described the homicide as "an extremely unusual scene."

Walker's friend, Belinda Page, described him as someone who would do anything and not expect anything in return.

She set up a fundraiser at the time to help his family move his body to Louisiana.

Since then, authorities had been asking for anyone with information to come forward.

The investigation had been classified as a cold case until this year.