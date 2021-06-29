woman killed

Galveston man accused of killing his mom during fight in her home

Retiree who returned to help Galveston ISD killed in her home

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Galveston police say 61-year-old Desiree Hartnett was killed inside her home in the 2800 block of Pine Street on Monday morning.

A neighbor, who declined to share their name, says the victim was a beloved mother and grandmother, and a dedicated Galveston ISD retiree who recently went back to work for the district to help during the pandemic.

Officials confirmed that Hartnett retired from Galveston ISD following the 2019-2020 school year after 33 years with the district. Her most recent role was bilingual ESL district coordinator. She worked part-time for the GISD remote learning program in 2020-2021.

Police say they were called to Hartnett's home around 9 a.m. Monday and found her dead.

A witness reported to police that the victim and suspect were in an argument that turned physical.

Police say the suspect took off but was found a short time later down the street.

Early Tuesday morning, authorities charged Gregory Paul Hartnett, Jr., with murder and evading arrest. The 32-year-old was booked into the Galveston County Jail. The Galveston County District Attorney's office says bonds have been set at $300,000 for the murder charge and $7,500 for the charge of evading arrest.

Law enforcement sources confirmed that Gregory is Desiree's son.

More TOP STORIES News