Woman and little girl may have drowned in Galveston motel pool, witness says

By
GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating a reported double drowning at a motel off Broadway near 61st Street in Galveston.

ABC13 spoke to a witness at the scene who said she performed CPR on one of the victims -- a little girl who may have been around 4 years old.

According to the witness, Gladys Glenn, the little girl and a woman, likely her mother, were both in the pool at the motel.

Glenn said she heard commotion and stepped outside of her room, which is by the pool at the Rodeway Inn off 61st Street, sometime after 1 a.m. Wednesday.

She said a group of four people were at the pool -- a man, a little boy, possibly 7 years old, the woman and the little girl. The man was yelling for help.

Glenn is CPR certified, and said she and her boyfriend ran over to help.

She was performing CPR on the little girl when she realized there was also a woman in the pool, so she started yelling for someone to get her out.

First responders arrived at the scene and took both victims to the hospital, but Glenn said she doesn't think either of them survived.

"It's sad. I have children. I wish I could have done more. You know?" Glenn said. "She's 4. I wanted to save her. I wish I could have."

ABC13 is working to get more details on the investigation. Galveston Police Department said it would release more information later Wednesday.

