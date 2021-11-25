theft

Neighbor follows suspect's tracks to recover woman's stolen bike in Galveston

EMBED <>More Videos

Neighbor follows suspect's tracks to recover woman's stolen bike

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When a Galveston woman thought her new bike was gone for good, a resident in her neighborhood stepped in to help in ways she never imagined.

Early Wednesday, Kat Pallock received a video of someone looking through her carport. Moments later, that suspect was seen riding off with her new bicycle.

"I was pissed," Pallock told ABC13. "We've only had it for a week. I think the guy who took it probably put more miles on it than we have so far."

After seeing the video, Pallock jumped into her car and chased after the suspect.

"Maybe not the smartest thing I should've done, but I thought I could catch him, and get my bike back," she said.

Although the suspect got away, it didn't take long before he was found. Hours after police shared the video on social media, a neighbor checked his cameras and saw the suspect heading toward the beach.

But the neighbor didn't stop there. Instead, he followed the bicycle track through the sand and into a nearby community.

When Pollock saw the video, she said she knew it was her bike.

"I knew it was my bike. I didn't think it was going to be in the same condition. I thought it was going to be torn up a little bit. But it wasn't," she told ABC13.

Pollock's bike was recovered just a mile away from where it was taken. Although she got it back, she still reported the incident to police over concerns that it can happen to someone else.

"It just goes to show that it happens everywhere, and we all have to be vigilant and we all have to help each other out," she said.

For more updates on this story, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
galvestontheftgood newsbikesfeel good
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THEFT
Man accused of dragging HPD officer after shoplifting arrested
HPD to Gulfgate shoplifting suspect: Turn yourself in
Family left devastated after thief takes son's urn in Houston trip
Dozens storm CA Nordstrom in brazen flash mob-style robbery
TOP STORIES
250K life insurance policy signed 2 days before murder, officials say
Fire leaves 4 Houston families without homes on Thanksgiving
H-E-B leader gifts $5M to historic Houston-area university
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
Silver Alert issued for 78-year-old out out of Dickinson
Thanksgiving travelers set pandemic record: TSA
Downtown Houston Thanksgiving Day parade canceled due to weather
Show More
Man accused of dragging HPD officer after shoplifting arrested
Dry but cool for Black Friday
Super Feast food donation event still desperately needs volunteers
ABC13 job fair offers parents way to get childcare covered for 1 year
Polyp in Biden's colon was benign, potentially pre-cancerous
More TOP STORIES News