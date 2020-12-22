Galveston County considers return to COVID-19 rollback restrictions

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Galveston County may soon return to pandemic restrictions after the state health commissioner sent word that the county had reached the threshold in COVID-19 cases, according to a statement from county judge Mark Henry's office.
Henry has scheduled an 11:30 a.m. press conference to talk about the developments.
Texas Dept. of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt notified the county that it had reached the threshold that requires tightening restrictions under Gov. Greg Abbott's latest executive order on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Galveston County saw a two-day total of 259 additional new COVID-19 cases, according to Galveston County Health District data released Monday. A total of 17,686 county residents have tested positive for the coronavirus since mid-March, according to the Texas Dept. of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard. The dashboard reported 200 deaths were to blame on the virus as of Tuesday.
Henry said he would resist new restrictions, which could include closing bars and other businesses again, as well as reduce capacity in places like restaurants.
Bars and other businesses in regions of the state with high hospitalization rates are supposed to close, according to an order from Abbott that was issued on October.
"Areas with high hospitalizations" means any Trauma Service Area that has had seven consecutive days in which the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients as a percentage of total hospital capacity exceeds 15 percent, until such time as the Trauma Service Area has seven consecutive days in which the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients as a percentage of total hospital capacity is 15 percent or less," the order states.
Galveston County is part of Texas Trauma Service Area R, which also includes Brazoria, Chambers, Harden, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Newton and Orange counties. On Tuesday, the region had 248 beds available out of 1,474 beds, including 8 in ICUs. 1,106 people were hospitalized Monday, according to data from TDSHS.
Galveston and Texas City have seen 2,595 and 2,340 cases, respectively, and Friendswood has seen a total of 1,014 cases, according to GCHD data. More than a quarter of the total cases - 4,000, or 28% - have been in League City, and three in every 10 of the 1,427 currently active cases are in League City.
