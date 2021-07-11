Small fire forces Galveston Co. Justice Center to close Monday

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Galveston County Justice Center will be closed Monday after a small fire caused water and smoke damage Saturday night.The fire was detected around 9:45 p.m. in a cubicle in the District Clerk's Office on the third floor of the building.Galveston Fire Chief Charles Olsen said the building's fire suppression system kicked in and kept the fire under control.When firefighters arrived, Olsen said they did have to hose down the area to put the fire out.The cause of the fire is under investigation. There was an initial indication that the fire may have been electrical.Although the fire was small, the first three floors did see damage. Most of the water damage came from the sprinkler system, according to authorities.Jury Duty is canceled for Monday, July 12, District Clerk John Kinard said.