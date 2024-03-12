Galveston Co. deputy charged with sex assault of child over allegations from 1993, officials say

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a Galveston County Sheriff's Office deputy was accused of sexually abusing a child more than 30 years ago, according to officials.

Lt. Forrest Gandy, with the La Marque Police Department, said Kenneth Wayne Hogan was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child on Monday.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office's records department confirmed with Eyewitness news that Hogan was a deputy at the jail.

According to the records department, its system showed Hogan is still with the sheriff's office.

Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset told ABC13 that Hogan posted his bond and was released on Monday at about 5 p.m.

Trochesset said at this point, Hogan will be on administrative leave, and if he's indicted, he'll be relieved from duty.

"I believe they're there to protect and serve, and if he happens to be indicted and convicted, I hope there's some kind of relief for the victim. At this point, it's allegations and we're going to let it run its course," Trochesset said.

Trochesset told ABC13 that the allegations against Hogan stem back from 1993.

Gandy told Eyewitness News that the victim came forward in 2023.

The victim told officers that the alleged sexual assault happened between 1993 and 1997 when she was 8 to 12 years old.

Investigators said Hogan, who was in his 20s at the time of the allegations, was a family friend of the victim.

Trochesset said Hogan has been at the sheriff's office since 2006, working mostly at the jail and, at times, as bailiff.

