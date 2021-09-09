coronavirus deaths

4-year-old girl dies in Galveston County as first COVID-related death of a child

It's unclear she had any underlying health conditions
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Galveston County reports 1st pediatric COVID-related death

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Galveston County is reporting its first pediatric COVID-19 related death.

According to an announcement made by the county health district on Thursday, the girl was 10 years old or younger.



She died of the virus on Tuesday, Sept. 7. It's unclear if the girl had any underlying health conditions.

Health officials said this is the first COVID-related death of someone that young in Galveston County.

The girl was a student at a Galveston County school, though county health officials said they don't believe she contracted the virus at the campus.

According to Dr. Philip Keiser, the Galveston County Health Authority, the girl was in pre-K.

The girl's death will be reported on the health district's coronavirus dashboard along with Friday's case update.

This comes nearly three weeks after the city of Houston reported its first pediatric COVID death with no underlying health conditions.

The Houston boy, who was between 10 and 19 years old, was not vaccinated, the city reported. He died in late July in a Houston hospital.

The city said while he tested positive for the virus, it's unknown if he was infected with a COVID variant.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstexasgalvestoncoronaviruscovid 19 variantcoronavirus texascovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemictexas faces of covid 19covid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthchildren's healthcoronavirus deathschildrenchildren firsttexas newschild death
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS DEATHS
Former Brazoswood HS athlete dead at 24 due to COVID
Houston LGBTQ+ advocate dies of COVID-19
Tenn. inmate dies from COVID-19 after giving birth
2 Tomball ISD bus workers die of COVID, district says
TOP STORIES
"94L" to bring soaking rains to Southeast Texas
Capital murder suspect walks free after posting bond, records show
Thieves stole trailer full of clothes from nonprofit, director says
Dog who fell 20-feet off overpass suffered broken bones, rescuers say
Peeping Tom suspect shot to death outside north Houston home
Houston police investigating body found in SW Houston
Driver crashes into NW Houston Halloween store
Show More
Sct'd storms Sunday as tropical moisture streams in
La Porte woman reported missing for more than a week, police say
4 hurt in crash involving Harris Co. Pct. 4 deputy constable cruiser
2 dead, 1 hurt in NE Houston murder-suicide
Driver killed in crash with parked car on north Houston street
More TOP STORIES News