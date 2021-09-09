4-year-old girl dies in Galveston County as first COVID-related death of a child

Sadly today, we confirm Galveston County’s first COVID-19 related death in a child.



GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Galveston County is reporting its first pediatric COVID-19 related death.According to anon Thursday, the girl was 10 years old or younger.She died of the virus on Tuesday, Sept. 7. It's unclear if the girl had any underlying health conditions.Health officials said this is the first COVID-related death of someone that young in Galveston County.The girl was a student at a Galveston County school, though county health officials said they don't believe she contracted the virus at the campus.According to Dr. Philip Keiser, the Galveston County Health Authority, the girl was in pre-K.The girl's death will be reported on thealong with Friday's case update.This comes nearly three weeks afterwith no underlying health conditions.The Houston boy, who was between 10 and 19 years old, was not vaccinated, the city reported. He died in late July in a Houston hospital.The city said while he tested positive for the virus, it's unknown if he was infected with a COVID variant.