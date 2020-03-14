Coronavirus

City of Galveston suspends gatherings of 250 people to limit coronavirus spread

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The City of Galveston is taking proactive measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, including limiting in-person interactions for city business and suspending permits for large special events.

City officials announced in a release Saturday that they made the decision to immediately suspend special event permits for events with 250 or more people. They will revisit the suspension after two weeks.

They're also urging private event sponsors to consider postponing events of the same size.

Officials say Galveston will continue to provide all city services, but they're postponing public commission and committee meetings for the next 14 days. They're actively encouraging city business be handled online or via phone when possible.



"These measures are being taken out of an abundance of caution in an effort to protect the public health, particularly our most vulnerable populations, and to slow the progression of this virus, which in turn eases the burden on medical care providers," they said in the statement. "Preserving the health and safety of our staff allows essential city services to continue without interruptions. We are constantly monitoring and assessing the situation."

Officials say city staff will continue reporting to work unless an employee is sick.

Another change is that municipal court will be suspended for two weeks, anyone with a ticket can pay it online at www.municipalonlinepayments.com.

Galveston is also recommending that citizens do things like pay their water bills and apply for building permits online, as opposed to face-to-face contact.

For more information on city changes, visit www.galvestontx.gov.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessgalvestonoutbreakcoronavirustexas
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News