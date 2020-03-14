GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The City of Galveston is taking proactive measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, including limiting in-person interactions for city business and suspending permits for large special events.
City officials announced in a release Saturday that they made the decision to immediately suspend special event permits for events with 250 or more people. They will revisit the suspension after two weeks.
They're also urging private event sponsors to consider postponing events of the same size.
Officials say Galveston will continue to provide all city services, but they're postponing public commission and committee meetings for the next 14 days. They're actively encouraging city business be handled online or via phone when possible.
"These measures are being taken out of an abundance of caution in an effort to protect the public health, particularly our most vulnerable populations, and to slow the progression of this virus, which in turn eases the burden on medical care providers," they said in the statement. "Preserving the health and safety of our staff allows essential city services to continue without interruptions. We are constantly monitoring and assessing the situation."
Officials say city staff will continue reporting to work unless an employee is sick.
Another change is that municipal court will be suspended for two weeks, anyone with a ticket can pay it online at www.municipalonlinepayments.com.
Galveston is also recommending that citizens do things like pay their water bills and apply for building permits online, as opposed to face-to-face contact.
For more information on city changes, visit www.galvestontx.gov.
City of Galveston suspends gatherings of 250 people to limit coronavirus spread
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More