Here's what Galveston's bathing beauties looked like in 1931

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One of the oldest color films in Texas has been restored, offering a look at Galveston's famous beauty contest from 1931.Film of the contest, originally called the Bathing Girl Revue, was captured on Kodacolor film and was restored by the Texas Archive of the Moving Image.The film was discovered in 2016 when the Rosenberg Library submitted the home movies of prominent Galveston businessman George Sealy II.Release of the film coincides with the 100 year anniversary of the pageant, which was later called the International Pageant of Pulchritude.The contest marked the beginning of the summer tourist season in Galveston.