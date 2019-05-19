Annual Galveston Beach Revue Bathing Beauties competition

The 11th annual Galveston Island Beach Revue, presented by the Hotel Galvez & Spa, brought a crowd to celebrate the start of the warm weather.
The event included a hot rod and classic car show and live music, but the highlight was the Bathing Beauties Contest.
Thirty contestants competed in the vintage inspired swimwear pageant.
First place went to Jennifer Hillhouse from Mesa, Arizona who took home $750.
This year the event was coordinated by the Galveston Historical Foundation.