Community & Events

Annual Galveston Beach Revue Bathing Beauties competition

GALVESTON ISLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A sign of summer made its way to Galveston Island on Saturday.

The 11th annual Galveston Island Beach Revue, presented by the Hotel Galvez & Spa, brought a crowd to celebrate the start of the warm weather.

The event included a hot rod and classic car show and live music, but the highlight was the Bathing Beauties Contest.

RELATED: Galveston's blue water is back just in time for some weekend fun
EMBED More News Videos

New drone video shows the gorgeous, shimmering blue water has returned, lapping up right now on Galveston Island beaches.



Thirty contestants competed in the vintage inspired swimwear pageant.

First place went to Jennifer Hillhouse from Mesa, Arizona who took home $750.

This year the event was coordinated by the Galveston Historical Foundation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsgalvestonsummer funbeautypageant
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News