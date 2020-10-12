Galveston PD looking for man who tried to kidnap 4 women 3 different times

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for a man they say attempted to kidnap several women on three separate occasions in Galveston, and two of the attempts happened within the same hour.According to the Galveston Police Department, the attempted kidnappings all happened last month in a span of a few days.Police said on Sept. 20 around 9:10 p.m., a 60-year-old woman was approached by a Hispanic man near 20th and Strand. The man got out of his car and approached the woman, who then ran into her apartment.Police said the man circled the block for several minutes looking for her. She was able to take a photo of the man's car before he left, which has since been released by police.The car is believed to be a maroon-colored 2008 or 2010 Honda Accord. Police said there was a child's car seat in the backseat.Just 30 minutes after the suspect's first attempt, police said a 45-year-old woman was approached by the same man at the intersection of 22nd Street and Market.The man asked for directions and then got out of his car, grabbed the woman and attempted to push her into his backseat.The woman was able to get away and run, but the suspect caught up to her and tackled her to the ground, according to police."She screamed repeatedly and fought with the subject and several people were alerted to the attack," said Galveston PD in a news release.Five days later, on Sept. 25, police said a third kidnapping attempt occurred.A "similarly described suspect and vehicle" approached two women who were walking down the street with a man near 83rd and Stewart - they had just left a nearby establishment, according to police.The suspect confronted the two women, who police said were in their 20s, and told the man they were with he simply "just wanted the girls."That's when the suspect was told to leave the women alone. The suspect fled in his car after a short confrontation, according to police.A detailed composite sketch of the suspect was released by GPD, urging anyone with information to contact authorities.He's being described as a Hispanic man between 25 and 40 years old. He was last seen wearing dark pants, a short-sleeve T-shirt and tennis shoes.The man is about 5 feet 3 inches or 5 feet 5 inches with a thin, but muscular build. Police said he has no distinct facial hair and added he speaks both English and Spanish.Anyone with information is asked to contact Galveston PD Det. Sollenberger at 409-765-3770.