HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Galleria is gearing up to unveil two trendy stores for 2020.Uniqlo is a clothing shop originating from Japan, set to open its first Texas store in Houston in late September.Balenciaga is also set to open before the summer ends. The store, founded in Spain, is a well-known, high-end fashion store that has major influence modern trends.