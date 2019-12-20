Here are 4 tips to avoid the Galleria parking headache

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's the last weekend before Christmas Day and that means the holiday rush will be a downright parking lot war at the Galleria.Westheimer is not only an incredibly busy area, but the clearance for vehicles is only 6'6" for many of those lots, so bring the compact car. Even better, use the Sage, Hidalgo, and West Alabama lots.You may end up paying for parking.Here's the pricing on Express and Valet options:-Surface lot directly in front of Neiman Marcus-Timed rates range from $5 for first 20 minutes to $18 for 24 hours-Street Level of Orange Garage (access from West Alabama)-$10 per day-Level 3 of Yellow Garage (access from Westheimer) and Lower Level 1 of Blue Garage (access from Westheimer)-$5 per day-Valet parking is $11 at all eight valet locations-The two hotels offer valet at a higher rateSome of you will skip parking and just ride-share. But, WHERE to get picked up and dropped off? Lyft recommends the most accessible points as: Banana Republic, Del Frisco's, Nobu, The Westin Oaks and The Westin Galleria.The Galleria was Uber's second-most popular destination in 2019. For drop-offs, putting in a specific store may get you dropped off in a better spot than simply putting your destination as "The Galleria."