Uptown will soon look like its old self again, just with a modern twist. Crews began installing the "reimagined" silver street signs overnight, starting with Westheimer at Post Oak.

Westheimer at Post Oak is first Galleria-area intersection to get 'reimagined' ring street sign back

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One of the shiny 40-foot rings that tells you which direction you're going is back up in the Galleria area.

Overnight, crews installed the ring that goes over the intersection of Westheimer Road and Post Oak Boulevard.

The "reimagined" sign is now embedded with LED lights. Officials said the ring is made of stainless steel and weighs over three tons.

The ring-shaped street signs have been part of the Galleria's landscape for three decades.

Four of the six iconic rings, which were originally hung in 1995, were taken down when work began to rebuild the street, create bus lanes, widen sidewalks and continue beautification efforts in 2016. Nearly seven years and about $185 million later, the Post Oak Boulevard project is done, according to our partners at the Houston Chronicle.

Two of the rings - at the Sage/Westheimer and Sage/Richmond intersections - remained in place.

The rest of the rings that were removed will be re-installed over the next few weeks.

Instead of a single solid tube you're familiar with, the new design consists of two tube rings - an 8-inch ring on top and 3-inch ring on the bottom, connected by stainless-steel fins, making them look a bit more like crowns than halos.