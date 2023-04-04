Galena Park investigating reports of strong foul odor

Galena Park officials are monitoring a situation after they say they received reports of a foul odor in several neighborhoods.

GALENA PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- The city of Galena Park is looking into reports of a strong foul odor in several neighborhoods.

Our newsroom received calls about the odor around 10:20 p.m. Monday.

We're told this was going on along the Houston Ship Channel.

Initially, Galena Park police advised people to stay indoors and turn off their air conditioners.

City officials later posted to social media, saying based on wind speed and the quality index reported by the city's fire department, "Everything has passed."

Our team spoke to a resident who lives in the area near several refineries.

"It has happened before. Unfortunately, I think that we live in the area where there's a lot of refineries, and there have been times when, like, strong odors, different types of odors," Ricardo Mendez said.

The Office of Emergency Management says they will continue to monitor the situation.