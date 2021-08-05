chemical spill

Chemical spill at Galena Park facility may cause noticeable odor

Another week, another chemical incident in E. Harris Co.

GALENA PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- The Galena Park community woke up to a noticeable odor Thursday morning after a spill was reported at the Texmark Chemicals, Inc. facility.

A message from the Community Awareness Emergency Response, or CAER, online system explained that a 100-gallon chemical spill occurred at the facility, which is located at 900 Clinton Dr. It happened at about 2:30 a.m.

Galena Park Mayor Esmeralda Moya posted on Facebook that product was spilled on the ground and some of it ended up in Panther Creek, less than a mile away from Texmark Chemicals.

"At this time, odor and a sheen on Panther Creek may be noticeable to the community," the message said. "We are coordinating with local officials, and working to resolve the issue as soon as possible."

There's no word on what type of chemical spilled, but Moya said that there is no threat to the public and no one was injured.

Texmark's environmental clean-up team is on site.

According to its website, Texmark is a chemical processing and manufacturing company.

