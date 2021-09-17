Brian Laundrie's sister breaks silence on Gabby Petito in ABC Exclusive: 'She's like a sister'

Gabby Petito has been missing since late August while on a cross-country trip with Brian Laundrie.
EMBED <>More Videos

Brian Laundrie's sister speaks out on Gabby Petito's disappearance

Hours after the family of 22-year-old Gabby Petito issued a statement to the family of her fiancé, begging for information in her disappearance, a member of his family is speaking out.

Brian Laundrie's sister, Cassie Laundrie, broke her silence in an exclusive interview with GMA on Thursday.

"Obviously me and my family want Gabby to be found safe," Laundrie said. "She's like a sister and my children love her, and all I want is for her to come home safe and found and this to be just a big misunderstanding."

WATCH | Exclusive interview with Brian Laundrie's sister:
EMBED More News Videos

ABC News interviews Cassie Laundrie, Brian Laundrie's sister about Gabby Petito's disappearance.



Petito has been missing since late August while on a cross-country trip with Laundrie.

Why isn't Brian Laundrie talking? Legal Analyst Dan Abrams explains


EMBED More News Videos

Dan Abrams explains why Brian Laundrie isn't talking to investigators about Gabby Petite's disappearance.



The letter from Petito's family was read by the family's attorney, Richard Stafford, on Long Island, where both Petito and Laundrie are originally from despite having lived in Florida for the past two years with Laundrie's parents.

Click here to read the full letter.

So far, the Laundries have not aided the investigation, citing advice from legal counsel, which authorities say is hindering the investigation.

Brian Laundrie has been named a person of interest in the case, and the letter comes on the same day police in Utah released body camera footage of officers' encounter with the couple on August 12.

WATCH THE FULL BODY CAM VIDEO:
EMBED More News Videos

Moab police released the full body camera video of their interaction with Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.



Laundrie drove the Ford Transit van back to Florida on September 1 alone, police said. Petito's family filed a missing persons report last Saturday with Suffolk County police.

Gabby Petito: Timeline of everything we know about her disappearance

Laundrie's attorney, Steven Bertolino, said the Laundrie family is hoping for Petito's safe return, but he's asked them not to speak with investigators.

Petito is described as a white female, approximately 5-foot-5 and 110 pounds.

She has blonde hair, blue eyes, and several tattoos, including one on her finger and one on her forearm that reads "Let it be."

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Petito's disappearance to contact Suffolk County police at 1-800-220-TIPS, the North Port Police Department at 941-429-7382, or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
blue pointsuffolk countywyominggabby petitobrian laundriemissing womanmissing person
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
2 Houston COVID testing sites reach capacity before holiday gatherings
Fort Bend County COVID's threat level raised to orange
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Show More
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Multiple animals found living in filthy conditions, HPD says
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
More TOP STORIES News