H-E-B carts out new home decor and furniture for Texas shoppers

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Milk, bread, eggs ... accent chair? Beginning this month, some H-E-B shoppers in San Antonio and New Braunfels can pick up home goods and furniture along with their groceries.

On July 14, the San Antonio-based grocer announced the launch of two home decor lines under the new Home by H-E-B department. The two new brands - Haven + Key and Texas Proud - promise "hundreds of items" for shoppers, according to a release, including "timeless woven textiles, inspiring décor, and versatile furniture and accent pieces."

Each line has its own distinct style. With its modern, sleek aesthetic, Haven + Key rivals Target's Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, the smash-hit product line the mega-retailer developed with Joanna and Chip Gaines. Midcentury-inspired leather chairs, blond wood accents, gold-trimmed mirrors and objets d'art, and neutral pillows are just a handful of the home goods ready for browsing.

