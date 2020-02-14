Check out these FREE, socially distant activities for the whole family in Houston this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't love free stuff?! Check out these weekend events for the whole family!Friday night over atAt 7 p.m., the hit movie Black Panther will be shown on the big screen.The lawn will have painted circles to accommodate a family of five to enjoy the movie while social distancing.Take advantage of the sunny weekend and participate in these socially distanced events to keep your mind and body in sync., and classes will take place every Saturday at 9 a.m.No registration is required and there will be circles painted on the lawn to ensure safe distancing. Masks are not required during class, but are required before and after.If you have ever wanted to learn a second language, you can get a jump start at Central Green Park in Katy with conversational Spanish classes Saturday at 10 a.m.Enjoy the process of learning through interactive games, story telling and songs. Classes are limited,As more events start to open back up, keep your safety in mind. Always wear a mask and maintain social distancing to protect yourself and your family.