Free Halloween events happening around town this weekend

Saturday, Oct. 31
The Lone Star Flight Museum is throwing the annual "Halloween in the Hangar" event. Kids 12 and under get in free if they are wearing costumes.
The event runs from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The museum is allowing up to 75% capacity and visitors ages 10 and up must wear a mask.
Adults must purchase a general admission ticket.
Old Town Harrisburg is throwing a free two-day Dia de Los Muertos festival Saturday and Sunday.
Twenty-five vendors will sell jewelry, clothing and traditional Mexican pastries.
Families are also encouraged to show altars they've made for loved ones who have passed.
Saturday's fun begins at 11 a.m. Sunday, it all starts at noon.
CityCentre is offering kids the chance to prowl around the mall for trick-or-treat. You must bring your own bucket or bag to take part, and everyone must wear a face mask.
The event runs from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday.
East End Backyard is hosting a dog costume contest. Prizes will include a private dog park party with a $200 gift card. Second place isn't too shabby, either! It comes with a $100 gift card.
The fun starts at noon on Sampson Street.
The judges include former Dynamo player Brian Ching and Houston mural artist Donkeeboy.
Check out the "Hike, Bike and Fright fest" in M-K-T Heights.
You can shop a local market, get Halloween T-shirts printed, get your photos taken in a pumpkin patch and get a dance lesson in "Thriller."
The fun starts at noon on North Shepherd.
Finally, if college football is more your thing, STAY HOME. We have nine hours of college football on Halloween Day. Boston College and Clemson kick things off at 11 a.m. Our primetime game is Ohio State versus Penn State.
If you want to binge watch some of our favorite Localish stories about Halloween and Day of the Dead, download our free ABC13 app for your favorite streaming devices like Fire TV, Android TV and Roku.
