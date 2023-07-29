Neighbors south of Katy are telling ABC13 they are being threatened with fines and criminal charges if water limits aren't followed, but they add a bigger issue is at play.

Some Jordan Ranch neighbors say fines, criminal charges threatened for not following water limits

FULSHEAR, Texas (KTRK) -- People in more than three quarters of Texas are now dealing with drought conditions. At the same time, some communities are placing restrictions on when people can use water.

In the Jordan Ranch development just south of Katy, some people are being told they could face fines and possible criminal charges if they don't abide by the water restrictions that have been put into place.

The municipal water district in control of this area said high demand is the primary cause of the restrictions.

"As a community, we want the building stopped until they catch up on the infrastructure," Jean Ford said.

Ford, who purchased her home a few years ago, said she would have reconsidered her purchase if she knew she wouldn't be able to water her lawn. Now, she's ripping out her backyard and putting in turf.

"Water restrictions are necessary. We're in a drought," Ford said, adding that she has been doing her part to cut back on water usage but wants developers to do the same until something is fixed.

A contractual agreement between this subdivision's water provider, contractors, and another water provider, which the neighborhood gets water from, shows there are already too many houses for what the current pump can provide. Residents said contractors told them another water well was supposed to be installed but was delayed. ABC13 asked about this but have not heard back.

"We are adding houses and compiling the problem," another resident, Denise Cavalier, said.

Cavalier added she would have also reconsidered purchasing her home if she knew this would become an issue.

"What would solve the problem is for the building to stop until the plant gets finished," Cavalier explained.

