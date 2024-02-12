Fulshear's future is in the air after city manager fired after numerous complaints

Jack Harper's future as Fulshear city manager was sealed Monday when the city council unanimously voted to fire him after complaints against him.

FULSHEAR, Texas (KTRK) -- What started as one complaint ballooned into a four-hour-long meeting of complaints that ended up costing the Fulshear city manager his job.

After meeting in executive session on Monday, Fulshear city council unanimously voted to fire city manager Jack Harper.

Outside of city hall, stapled in a glass case, sits a special council agenda that could impact Fulshear's future.

"I wouldn't say this is any more important than any of our other meetings, but at the same time, I would be remiss if I didn't acknowledge the fact that it's a pivotal point in the city," Fulshear Mayor Aaron Groff said.

On Monday evening, council met to discuss the future of its city manager. Jack Harper started as Fulshear's manager nearly six years ago, a time that wound down after the council put him on paid leave last week.

During last week's meeting, Groff had a message.

"Retaliation of any sort will not be tolerated when a member of staff or public brings a complaint to the city," Groff said.

Groff added that the city manager isn't accused of retaliation. Instead, he said those who come forward shouldn't fear repercussions.

A lot of people have come forward. It started a week and a half ago with a staff member's complaint.

Days later, during a special council meeting, leaders met for four hours and heard several other complaints.

"It came as a surprise to everybody in the room," Groff recalled. "None of us saw it coming at this point."

Leaders said the complaints haven't prompted a criminal investigation. As to precisely what they're about, leaders have yet to say so far.

"We can't speak about what happens in executive session unless that were to go to a public hearing or a public investigation," Groff said. "Then, we would take those next steps if we need to."

During Monday's meeting, council could've also reinstated Harper or punished him further. After meeting in executive session for an hour, all council members decided to fire Harper. No reason was given.

ABC13 reached out to Harper's work email but has yet to get a response.

With Harper out, the mayor said a 60-day search will start for his replacement. Currently, the assistant city manager is serving in his role.

